Many will be firing up the grill in lieu of the holiday weekend and that’s why the Firefighters Association of the State of New York wants you to be safe when you’re hosting your own backyard barbecue.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,000 patients go to emergency rooms each year because of grill injuries, but John D’Alessandro says you can avoid a trip to the ER by following some simple tips:

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors. The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area. Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill. Never leave your grill unattended. Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

