(WSYR-TV) — For almost 30 years the tree lighting in Homer has been a tradition, and this year that tradition continues its support of the Hospice Foundation of Cortland County.

This event includes refreshments, music, Santa’s arrival, and a possible return of the Grinch.

There are many groups that collaborate to make this event happen. A team works with Troy Beckwith to get the displays and set them up on the green.

Zachary Pollack from the Homer Recreation Dept. provides hot chocolate and cookies (from Sinfully Sweet Bakery) and arranges for the arrival of Santa with the Homer Fire Dept.

The Homer Radio Station, WXHC with Mike Eves, provides holiday music during the event and makes announcements.

About 15 volunteers work from October to December to process the names submitted and donations to get them ready for the eight memory boards on display.

The Homer Congregational Church Choir, directed by Joe Ford, sings holiday music during the event. They also set up the Menorah and collaborate with the Jewish community to do the lighting of the Menorah during Hanukkah.

Eight memory boards at the tree lighting will be on display and will have names of loved ones to remember or honor.

If you would like your loved one’s names added to the memory boards, go to LightOfMyLife.org. Those names received after Thanksgiving will be added to the boards on Dec. 15.