(WSYR-TV) — Many of us are looking forward to some time off over the holidays. However, when you work in healthcare, there are shifts to fill 365 days a year.

The folks at St. Joseph’s Health know that all too well, and they’ve established a wonderful tradition to remember those who serve every day. This is the third year they’re “lighting the way.”

This Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. the front entrance of St Joe’s on Prospect Avenue will be illuminated with strings of lights in celebration.

“This Auxiliary annual event will encompass an entire day of acknowledging our Faith in those who care for the individuals we serve, our Hope that each person will feel stronger through their personal and professional circumstances, and our Gratitude for your support. We will illuminate Prospect Hill Circle around St. Joseph’s Health Hospital entrance and the A. John Merola, MD Bridge at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital,” the event site says.

All proceeds from the event will go to the St. Joseph’s Health Oncology Services department. Learn more and donate by visiting Giving.sjhsyr.org/AuxEvents.