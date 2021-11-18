Lights on the Lake Makes a Return For the Holiday Season

Central New York’s 32nd annual Lights on the Lake display is returning to Onondaga Lake Park.

The classic holiday tradition has spanned more than three decades which features towering light displays, colorful section arches, memorable animated scenes, and more. The two-mile-long drive-thru show is currently running now from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night until January 14.

Tickets are limited and only available online. For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit LightsOnTheLake.com