(WSYR-TV) — It’s picnic day here in Syracuse thanks to Limp Lizard Bar & Grill. Whether you’re looking for a quick barbecue fix or a fully catered event, Limp Lizard may be just the place to go.

If interested in having Limp Lizard cater for your next big event, General Manager Nick Ford recommends you give his team notice a few weeks in advance. However, if you are in a pinch, Limp Lizard can usually get the job done.

There are a few options for those looking to host an event with Limp Lizard. Whether your event calls for a food truck, for the food to be served by the staff, or simply delivered/picked up, Limp Lizard has you covered.

If Nick had to pick one lunch option, he says he’d pick the smoked wings. His secret to a good wing: smoking it to perfection.

To check out their menu and learn more, visit LimpLizardBBQ.com or call 315-472-7831.