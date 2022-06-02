Limp Lizard and Friends will feature six different food trucks all in one location – the Limp Lizard parking lot! The event featured much success in 2021, and this year, it’s back for more!

Not only will the party be a fun time to enjoy some delicious food, live music, and a dunk tank, but it also promotes a good cause. The event is teaming up with Fade Barbershop to support the Syracuse City Lacrosse Program.

This year’s Parking Lot Party will take place on Sunday, June 5th, at the Limp Lizard Patio & Blacktop Beach from 12:00-9:00pm. To learn more, visit Limp Lizard’s website here.