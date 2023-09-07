(WSYR-TV) — Many students are heading back to school this week, and as we know, reading is a big part of that.

This weekend there will be a celebration with the Light a Candle for Literacy Parade and Children’s Book Festival. This is the ninth year of the festivities.

The parade goes from Beauchamp Library to Brighton Academy and begins with a parade procession showing solidarity and support for literacy. Parade participants will end the route at a festival where authors, illustrators, entertainment, and resources will be available for attendees of all ages.

The event is this Saturday, Sept. 9 and is free to attend. The parade start location is at Beauchamp Branch Library on South Salina Street.

Learn more at LightACandleForLiteracy.org.