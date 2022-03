After a two-year hiatus — ‘The Little Black Dress Luncheon’ is back to help the Seneca County House of Concern fight hunger.

This year’s theme is “Back in Black” and will feature raffles, prizes, music, and a fashion show. The Little Black Dress Back In Black luncheon for the Seneca County House of Concern is happening Friday and Saturday, April 8th and 9th at the Seneca Falls Country Club.

Tickets are $40 and for more information, you can visit HouseOfConcern.org.