Live In Onondaga County? How You Can Win A New Roof From The Roofing Guys!

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The Roofing Guys has teamed up with Bridge Street to give one lucky homeowner in Onondaga County a new roof!

“We are just looking for someone who received a little bit of tough times this year” says Angela Flynn, Vice President of The Roofing Guys. “We just want to be able to help somebody out with that and give them some piece of mind by putting a new roof over their head.”

If you have a house in Onondaga County and need a new roof, all you have to do to enter is write about it in 250 words or less. You must be 18 or older to win, and entries will be accepted until Sunday, October 11.

Click here to enter the contest now. 5 finalists will be chosen and the winner will be chosen by a panel of judges. The winner will be announced on Bridge Street on October 19.

“Both my husband and I are lifelong residents of Camillus and now we are raising our family here and we started this company from nothing and it’s grown into what it is today and it wouldn’t have happened without all the support we’ve received from our family, our friends and our community” says Flynn. “So we thought, what a better way to give back then using the skillset that we have in doing what we do best which is roofing.”

Angela and her husband Mike started The Roofing Guys 14 years ago. They are a residential roofing company specializing in residential roof replacements, repairs, skylights, and siding installation. Angela says their company principles are quality, convenience, and community and that they install only the best top quality materials. They also help charitable organizations in the community.

Click here to learn more about The Roofing Guys or call (315) 870-1739.

