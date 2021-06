Gear up for live music this summer!

The New York State Blues Festival is returning to Syracuse. The concert is moving to a new location at Chevy Court due at the NYS Fairgrounds due to construction happening in Downtown Syracuse.

It’s happening Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, June 26. You will not be required to show proof of vaccination. Tickets are free but you can purchase VIP tickets online.

For more information you can visit, NYSBluesFest.com.