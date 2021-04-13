Live Theater Returns: Broadway In Syracuse Announces 2021-2022 Season

It’s been more than a year since stages went dark because of COVID-19, but live theater will return later this year!

“Broadway shows are going back out on the road and all the shows we announced over a year ago will be coming to Syracuse starting in the fall” says Albert Nocciolino. He’s the President & CEO of Famous Artists, the group which brings the national tours of big Broadway musicals to Central New York.

The shows coming include Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Waitress, Hamilton and Cats. Learn more about them and find out when they’ll be at the Landmark Theatre below.

“We’ve been very clear, both on Broadway and on-the-road, that we will only open at 100%” says Nocciolino. “Our economics don’t allow us to do it any other way. When 20 trucks roll up, we can’t say 10 stay home because we’re only at 50%.”

Nocciolino says all CDC and state guidelines in place at the time will be followed, and theatergoers must adhere to them.

“If things are not good, then of course we’ll have to do what we’ve been doing for the last 13 months and that is to have the flexibility and make all the accommodations and take care of business whatever that may be” adds Nocciolino.

Season tickets for the M&T Bank Broadway Season are on sale now. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Two specials have also been rescheduled – Blue Man Group (February 24-27, 2022) and Riverdance (April 5-7, 2022). Tickets for these are on sale now.

Click here to purchase tickets, sign up for a season subscription or just learn more about the shows.

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY – October 12-16, 2021

Roald Dahl’s amazing tale is now Syracuse’s golden ticket! It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory…to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now’s your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before – get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

WAITRESS – December 7-12, 2021

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker, dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed by My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy® Award winner Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting For Godot), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O’Brien and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin), recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

HAMILTON – March 15-27, 2022

HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The show tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is sure to delight.

CATS – April 26-30, 2022

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater—”Memory”. Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

