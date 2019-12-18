Liven Up Your Holidays with Festive Drink Recipes from Mirbeau

Mirbeau Inn and Spa offers merry cocktails for the holiday season. Mixologist Ed Clawson made our spirits bright with three festive drink recipes.
Tart Cherry Milk Punch
Ingredients
- Rocky’s Milk Punch
- Knudens Tart Cherry Juice
- Toschi Cherries
Instructions
- Add 50/50 Rocky’s Milk Punch and Knudens Tart Cherry Juice over ice.
- Garnish with Toschi cherries.
Red Velvet Cocktail.
Ingredients
- 1 oz. Baileys Red Velvet
- 1 oz. 360 Madagascar Vanilla Vodka
Instructions
- Add Baileys Red Velvet and 360 Madagascar Vanilla Vodka over ice then shake.
Chocolate Covered Pretzel Martini
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- 1 oz. Dorda Double Chocolate Liquor
Instructions
- Rim martini glass with caramel sauce then dip in salt, add Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and Dorda Double Chocolate Liqueur. Shake over ice and strain into martini glass.
Try these cocktails and more at Mirbeau Inn and Spa at 851 W Genesse Street in Skaneateles. For more information visit mirbeau.com or call 877-Mirbeau (647-2328).
