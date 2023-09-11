(WSYR-TV) — Veterans make up an important piece of our population here in Central New York, and this Friday, September 15, 2023 you can do a little something to help in honoring their service.

Liverpool Elks Lodge is hosting it’s fourth Running with the Elks Run and Walk. It benefits Honor Flight Syracuse and support it’s mission to get veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that are in their honor. To date, more than 1,300 veterans have been able to participate in an Honor Flight.

You can still sign up for the race here.

You can learn more about Honor Flight Syracuse by visiting their website.