Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Liverpool Pool And Spa Can Help Turn Your Backyard Into A ‘Vacation’ Spot

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Pool sales have spiked nationwide, as parents seek new ways to keep kids entertained and having fun despite being stuck at home and a summer on the horizon where most everything has already been cancelled or postponed.

“Everyone is really concentrating on making their backyard their vacation” says Jacob Burleigh of Liverpool Pool and Spa. “We’re seeing more and more vacations cancelled and people need something at home to look forward to. Pools a great way to do that and cool down during the hot months and a spa is a great way to do that during the night.”

Burleigh says business has changed due to COVID-19, but pools and spas are still being sold and their installation schedule is filling up. Liverpool Pool and Spa is offering virtual appointments for customers, plus one-on-one private appointments in store with safety as the highest concern. Employees and customers are required to wear masks, new social distancing practices are in place, and all in-store surfaces are sanitized daily.

For more information, you can visit Liverpool Pool and Spa at 6804 Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse or visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected