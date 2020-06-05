Liverpool Pool And Spa Can Help Turn Your Backyard Into A ‘Vacation’ Spot

Pool sales have spiked nationwide, as parents seek new ways to keep kids entertained and having fun despite being stuck at home and a summer on the horizon where most everything has already been cancelled or postponed.

“Everyone is really concentrating on making their backyard their vacation” says Jacob Burleigh of Liverpool Pool and Spa. “We’re seeing more and more vacations cancelled and people need something at home to look forward to. Pools a great way to do that and cool down during the hot months and a spa is a great way to do that during the night.”

Burleigh says business has changed due to COVID-19, but pools and spas are still being sold and their installation schedule is filling up. Liverpool Pool and Spa is offering virtual appointments for customers, plus one-on-one private appointments in store with safety as the highest concern. Employees and customers are required to wear masks, new social distancing practices are in place, and all in-store surfaces are sanitized daily.

For more information, you can visit Liverpool Pool and Spa at 6804 Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse or visit their website by clicking here.