Liverpool Public Library Offers Programs To Help Parents With Distance Learning

Schools are back in session and it’s very different for everyone in so many ways, but libraries in Central New York are working to help parents navigate their new normal.

The Liverpool Public Library has created programming to help parents whose kids are learning at home.

‘Homeschooling 101’ is designed for parents “officially” homeschooling their children, whether they have been all along or have chosen to just for this school year. This month’s topic is how to prepare your quarterly report: what to include and how to submit the report.

The program is part of a monthly parent support series which includes presentations and participant interaction on a variety of home school topics to help parents acquire insight, resources, and confidence. October participants will hear from an expert in homeschooling children with special needs.

Liverpool Library has a “sister” series to support parents with hybrid-schooling called School Survival for Parents. Presentations and participant interaction on a variety of topics as you learn about resources and gain confidence to help “home” school children. Ideal for parents of preschool – elementary grades.

The ‘Homeschooling 101’ program happens Monday, September 14th at 7pm and Wednesday September 16th at 2pm. The ‘School Survival For Parents’ program is happening on September 29th at 7pm. To learn more or to register visit LPL.org.