Liverpool Public Library Offers Programs To Help Parents With Distance Learning

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Schools are back in session and it’s very different for everyone in so many ways, but libraries in Central New York are working to help parents navigate their new normal.

The Liverpool Public Library has created programming to help parents whose kids are learning at home.

‘Homeschooling 101’ is designed for parents “officially” homeschooling their children, whether they have been all along or have chosen to just for this school year. This month’s topic is how to prepare your quarterly report: what to include and how to submit the report.

The program is part of a monthly parent support series which includes presentations and participant interaction on a variety of home school topics to help parents acquire insight, resources, and confidence. October participants will hear from an expert in homeschooling children with special needs.

Liverpool Library has a “sister” series to support parents with hybrid-schooling called School Survival for Parents. Presentations and participant interaction on a variety of topics as you learn about resources and gain confidence to help “home” school children. Ideal for parents of preschool – elementary grades.

The ‘Homeschooling 101’ program happens Monday, September 14th at 7pm and Wednesday September 16th at 2pm. The ‘School Survival For Parents’ program is happening on September 29th at 7pm. To learn more or to register visit LPL.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected