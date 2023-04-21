(WSYR-TV) — Lori Bresnahan passed away a decade ago but her memory is living on at the Liverpool School District.
In fact, as part of the 5th Annual Bresnahan Book Awards, they are establishing a scholarship in her honor.
The Bresnahan Book Award ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liverpool Public Library. At that time, the fifth Bresnahan Book Award winner will be unveiled.
The 2023 nominees are:
- Ten Beautiful Things
- Written by Molly Beth Griffin and illustrated by Maribel Lechuga
- Home is in Between
- Words by Mitali Perkins and illustrated by Lavanya Naidu
- I Wish You Knew
- Written by Jackie Azúa Kramer and illustrated by Magdalena Mora
- How to Apologize
- Written by David LaRochelle and illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka
- What’s in Your Pocket? Collecting Nature’s Treasures
- Written by Heather L. Montgomery and illustrated by Maribel Lechuga
NewsChannel 9’s Kate Thornton will be one of the celebrity readers Wednesday, reading How to Apologize.