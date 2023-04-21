(WSYR-TV) — Lori Bresnahan passed away a decade ago but her memory is living on at the Liverpool School District.

In fact, as part of the 5th Annual Bresnahan Book Awards, they are establishing a scholarship in her honor.

The Bresnahan Book Award ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liverpool Public Library. At that time, the fifth Bresnahan Book Award winner will be unveiled.

The 2023 nominees are:

Ten Beautiful Things Written by Molly Beth Griffin and illustrated by Maribel Lechuga

Home is in Between Words by Mitali Perkins and illustrated by Lavanya Naidu

I Wish You Knew Written by Jackie Azúa Kramer and illustrated by Magdalena Mora

How to Apologize Written by David LaRochelle and illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka

What’s in Your Pocket? Collecting Nature’s Treasures Written by Heather L. Montgomery and illustrated by Maribel Lechuga



NewsChannel 9’s Kate Thornton will be one of the celebrity readers Wednesday, reading How to Apologize.