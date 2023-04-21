(WSYR-TV) — Lori Bresnahan passed away a decade ago but her memory is living on at the Liverpool School District.

In fact, as part of the 5th Annual Bresnahan Book Awards, they are establishing a scholarship in her honor.

The Bresnahan Book Award ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liverpool Public Library. At that time, the fifth Bresnahan Book Award winner will be unveiled.

The 2023 nominees are:

  • Ten Beautiful Things
    • Written by Molly Beth Griffin and illustrated by Maribel Lechuga
  • Home is in Between
    • Words by Mitali Perkins and illustrated by Lavanya Naidu
  • I Wish You Knew
    • Written by Jackie Azúa Kramer and illustrated by Magdalena Mora
  • How to Apologize
    • Written by David LaRochelle and illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka
  • What’s in Your Pocket? Collecting Nature’s Treasures
    • Written by Heather L. Montgomery and illustrated by Maribel Lechuga

NewsChannel 9’s Kate Thornton will be one of the celebrity readers Wednesday, reading How to Apologize.