Liverpool Turkey Trot Goes Virtual

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

For the past seven years the annual Liverpool Turkey Trot has become the fastest growing race in Upstate New York. While the goal remains the same, this years race looks a little different.

The Liverpool Turkey Trot won’t just be on Thanksgiving this year, it’ll be a whole week long starting Sunday November 22nd – 29th. The now virtual event is encouraging anybody in the world to participate. Once you’ve completed the race you then log your 5k personal record time into the registration system. Proceeds for the 2020 Liverpool Turkey Troy will be going to The Food Bank of Central New York.

Registration is now open to signup or to learn more you can visit, LiverpoolTurkeyTrot.com.

