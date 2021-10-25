Liverpool Turkey Trot Returns For Hybrid Event

Seven years ago, 100 runners lined up on Thanksgiving Day in Liverpool to trot their way to the finish line ahead of their turkey day meals. Since then, the annual event has grown to become one of the largest and most festive trots in Central New York. This year, they’ll return for a hybrid event with proceeds helping to feed the hungry.

Race Director Scott Henry says they’re offering both in-person and virtual options to accommodate as many participants as possible. Participants are invited to run, walk or trot in the 5K race. Their partnership with the Food Bank of Central New York will also continue this year. The Liverpool event is a major fundraiser for the Food Bank says Chief Operating Officer Lynn Hy. “It’s a great partner to help us raise funds and awareness,” she adds.

The race will begin at 9:00 a.m. sharp on Thanksgiving Day near Griffin’s Visitor Center under ‘Lights on the Lake.’ To learn more about how you can participate visit LiverpoolTurkeyTrot.com.