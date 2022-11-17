(WSYR-TV) — Over the last nine years, the Liverpool Turkey Trot has become the fastest growing race in Upstate New York, and there is still time to register for next week’s trot. It is also the largest charitable giving race in Central New York on Thanksgiving Day.

The race also includes the Home Town Good Deeds Hero Challenge which is a special race component that challenges children to complete 20 or more good deeds in the community.

Event organizers have once again chosen Food Bank of Central New York as their primary charitable focus this year. Funds raised will help the Food Bank continue to meet the need for emergency food throughout their eleven county service area. In addition to the Food Bank, donations will be made to Clear Path for Veterans, David’s Refuge, Syracuse City School District, The Q-Center, dog rescue centers, a career and technical education scholarship, and other area youth groups.

This year’s presenting sponsor is Cryomech. Packet pick-up happens Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week at the Home Team Pub in Liverpool. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for the Food Bank.

Learn more by visiting LiverpoolTurkeyTrot.com.