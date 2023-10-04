(WSYR-TV) — According to the World Health Organization, currently more than 55-million people have dementia worldwide.

And for caregivers, finding the available resources, and like minded individuals can be difficult. Here to help Tuesday was Melissa Murphy of Aging Advocates CNY and Sheila Ohstrom of Senior Home Care and Alzheimer’s Solutions.

They are putting on a Dementia Conference Tuesday, October 24th from 8am-4pm at the Embassy Suites across from Destiny USA. It’s $35 per person and includes conference admission, lunch and resource book.

To register, head to SyracuseSenior.com/register.