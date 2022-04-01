Oswego County Native Rueby Wood is celebrating his latest success as the title star in “Better Nate Than Ever” out April 1 on Disney+.

The screen may be new territory for Wood, but he’s had a longstanding career already on stage locally and nationally. He says he got started in the business doing community theater, eventually making his way to the Redhouse Arts Center and Syracuse Stage. He’s also toured nationally with “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory” before landing the role of Nate.

“Better Nate Than Ever” tells the story of thirteen-year-old Nate Foster and his big Broadway dreams. While he can’t even get a role in the school play, he’s determined to land a part in the new “Lilo and Stich” musical. When his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and that’s where the story begins.

For Rueby, the opportunity to play the part of a teen trying to land a once in a lifetime opportunity is something he can relate to.

“I’ve auditioned for a lot of theater so I know what it’s like, so I could really just pull from my own experiences,” he says. “Nate is so much like me that I really didn’t have to reach far to become the character. It all just kind of happened naturally.”

“Better Nate Than Ever” is streaming now on Disney+ and Rueby says this isn’t the last you’ve seen from him. He’s enjoying this premiere and looks forward to even more opportunities ahead.

“I’ve been doing a couple of auditions but who knows, hopefully you’ll see me soon,” he adds.