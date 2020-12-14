Local Artist Spreading Joy In A Box With the Help of Local Artists

Artist Kelsey Foster was on a mission to bring joy to Central New York during COVID-19 and just in time for the holidays, she’s curated local finds from artists within the community.

The idea behind her ‘Joy Boxes’ began with a mission to support local artists while also sending joy to family and friends during the time of social distancing. Inside each Joy box you’ll find twelve items along with a personalized note.

Joy boxes are great for holiday gift-giving and Bridge Street viewers can take $5 off of their Joy Box order by using the code BRIDGESTREET5.

To learn more about Joy Boxes, visit TreeFortsandFireflies.com.