Local Artist Spreading Joy In A Box With the Help of Local Artists

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Artist Kelsey Foster was on a mission to bring joy to Central New York during COVID-19 and just in time for the holidays, she’s curated local finds from artists within the community.

The idea behind her ‘Joy Boxes’ began with a mission to support local artists while also sending joy to family and friends during the time of social distancing. Inside each Joy box you’ll find twelve items along with a personalized note.

Joy boxes are great for holiday gift-giving and Bridge Street viewers can take $5 off of their Joy Box order by using the code BRIDGESTREET5.

To learn more about Joy Boxes, visit TreeFortsandFireflies.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected