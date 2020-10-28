Local Author Educates Children About Democracy In Action In New Book

When sixth grade teacher Tina Shepardson saw the dilemma young children and their parents were faced with when dealing with peaceful protests across the country, she knew she had an opportunity to create a teachable moment. Her idea led her to a story in the form of a new children’s book. “Walkout” takes students on a journey of friendship, education, anti-violence and the true meaning of democracy in action.

“Walkout” was released in September 2020 and is available wherever books are sold. To learn more about Tina and her books visit her online at TinaShepardson.com.

