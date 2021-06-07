Local Author Pens Positive Pandemic Story: “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Author Steve Mott calls his new book a positive pandemic story. The Skaneateles native came up with the idea when he was no longer able to visit with his then 90-year-old mother. He replaced hugs and visits with a Monday night phone call and from there, a new story unfolded each week.

More than 52 weeks later, Steve found himself the author of a fictional story for all to read. ” What I Didn’t Tell You” is shaped not by what characters say, he says, but what they don’t. It follows the twisted and tangled experiences of several Rochester, New York families through a tale of unspoken, unwritten and undelivered messages.

The story that was written for an audience of one, is now available for all, Steve says. To learn more, read an excerpt, or purchase a copy of the book, visit MottBook.com.