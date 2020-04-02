Local Author Talks Grief In ‘A Journey Without A Map’

When John Sardella lost the love of his life to cancer, he turned to many books to help him deal with his grief. But when the books he was reading weren’t helping, he took matters into his own hands and wrote his own. Titled, ‘A Journey Without a Map’, John tells us writing the book was cathartic and allowed him to personally tell his story to help others.

COVID-19 has brought about challenges of a different kind for so many around the world and John says that while the map of his own journey may be different from what people are going through, his message of home is something that everyone can relate to. Grief, he says, doesn’t discriminate and gets better with time and the right people around you.

