(WSYR-TV) — From her home in Pompey, all the way to the bright lights of national TV, Ally Radziewicz is making waves with her baking skills.

Beginning Monday, May 15, you’ll be able to watch her on the Food Network reality TV competition show “Summer Baking Championship. The Jamesville-DeWitt grad runs us through the process of getting selected by the show, competing, and now having to keep it secret until the show airs.

Ally also runs a baking business, Love Bean, out of her home in Pompey. She takes orders from all across CNY. If interested in the Love Bean, find it on Instagram or email her at orders.LoveBean@gmail.com.

“Summer Baking Championship” begins Monday, May 15 on the Food Network, but you can also watch on Discovery+.