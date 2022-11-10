(WSYR-TV) — The ska band “Razbari Sumthing” started out at East Syracuse Minoa high 20 years ago, and had some fun over the next five years, even winning a pair of SAMMY awards. Now, the band’s back together for a new album and a reunion show to honor ESM student Kara MacDougall lost too soon.

Kara MacDougall died of cancer in her senior year at ESM in 2010.

The Razbari Sumthing Reunion Show is Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Westcott Theatre. You can get tickets and find out more about the band on their website RazSumSkaBand.com. You can also find their music video on YouTube here.

All proceeds of the show go to The Kara Fund to help them support the families of seriously ill children in CNY. You can learn more about The Kara Fund and its impact on the community by visiting TheKaraFund.org.