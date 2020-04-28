Local Chefs Help Family and Friends Dine Inside Out

Getting dressed up and dining out may not be an option these days, but some of the best local chefs are looking to change that. Chef Chance Bear from Linklaen House siad people can still have a dinner party experience right from home.

Local chefs will be hosting a dinner party via Zoom on Friday, May 1st at 6 p.m. People can have 3-course meals shipped and delivered, chat with others, and enjoy a restaurant-like meal. There will also be cocktail hour and wine and cheese packages to choose from to add to your dinner!

Meals are being delivered to the lower 48 states, and pick-ups will be available throughout Central New York.

Registration ends April 28th at 8 p.m. For pricing and to make reservations, visit DiningInsideOut.com