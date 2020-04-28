Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Local Chefs Help Family and Friends Dine Inside Out

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Getting dressed up and dining out may not be an option these days, but some of the best local chefs are looking to change that. Chef Chance Bear from Linklaen House siad people can still have a dinner party experience right from home.

Local chefs will be hosting a dinner party via Zoom on Friday, May 1st at 6 p.m. People can have 3-course meals shipped and delivered, chat with others, and enjoy a restaurant-like meal. There will also be cocktail hour and wine and cheese packages to choose from to add to your dinner!

Meals are being delivered to the lower 48 states, and pick-ups will be available throughout Central New York.

Registration ends April 28th at 8 p.m. For pricing and to make reservations, visit DiningInsideOut.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected