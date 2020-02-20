Local Church Needs Help Packing Food For Starving Children

Central New Yorkers don’t need to travel far to help hungry children around the world because for a few days in March, The Vineyard Church in Syracuse, is looking for volunteers to pack over half a million meals that will feed starving kids all over the planet.

This is the 12th year The Vineyard Church has partnered with the Christian non-profit organization Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) to purchase and pack the meals.

Lead Pastor John Elmer said The Vineyard Church has a passion of seeing hungry people fed. “Jesus said to love one another and feeding people is a great way to love people,” Elmer said.

2,000 volunteers are needed to fill several time slots during the 4 day period. The Vineyard Church plans to pack enough meals that would feed every student in Baldwinsville High School, a meal a day for a year.

The packing event is happening Wednesday, March 18th through Saturday, March 21st inside The Vineyard Church located at 312 Lakeside Road, Syracuse. To sign-up or for more info visit them online at http://vineyardny.org/