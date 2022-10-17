(WSYR-TV) — Gun violence in America has affected so many people in Central New York and across our country. In fact, Amnesty International says there are more than 500 people every day that die from gun violence.

Author and minister Natalie Reeves has felt the impact of gun violence in her own family. In 2004, she lost her son to gun violence in a drive-by shooting.

As a contributing author, Minister Natalie Reeves will be at the Barnes and Noble store on Erie Boulevard to sign copies of the book, Stand Up! Vol 2: Resilient Black Women Who Are Shaping the World With Their Faith.”

The book signing will take place on Oct. 29.

To learn more about the book and the event, visit BarnesAndNoble.com.