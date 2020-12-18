Local Companies Donate To “Food For Families”

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has left a lot of families worried about their next meal. So for the tenth year in a row, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and iHeartMedia for the Food for Families campaign. 

During Bridge Street, representatives from Barton & Loguidice and SRC both presented checks to the Food Bank of Central New York.

Interested in helping out? There are a few ways you can:

  • Buy a “Little Brown Bag of Hope” at a Tops store. Their $5, $10, or $20 donations will buy the nutritional foods most in need this holiday season
  • Drop-off non-perishable food items at a local Tops store
  • Make a tax-deductible donation online at TopsNeighborsHelpingNeighbors.com

The campaign is going on now through December 26.

