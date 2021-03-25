Local Dentist Creates ‘Stutter With Confidence’ Program

“It’s really based on my journey over the course of my life.”

Syracuse-based dentist Dr. Mike Wilson has struggled his whole life with stuttering but has found a way to help himself and others.

He’s created Stutter with Confidence. He describes it as a comprehensive group coaching program in which people who stutter coach people who stutter to develop more courage, confidence and communication skills.

“I want to emphasize this is not speech therapy because I’m a dentist not a speech therapist” says Dr. Wilson. “We’ve had three groups and we’ve had a lot of success with folks increasing their confidence I think and not struggling as much with their speech.”

According to the Stutter With Confidence website, those who participate in the program will:

Drastically increase speaking confidence and courage

Drastically improve communication skills

Conquer the shame, fear, embarrassment, and holding back of stuttering

Develop a new speaking mentality that makes talking much more enjoyable

Learn to struggle much less when speaking by learning world class physical techniques (see some “before and after” examples for yourself here)

Enjoy a lifetime membership, which entitles you to unlimited coaching, support, and abundant practice opportunities for the rest of your life

Have fun and make friends who stutter while practicing and improving communication skills at the same time, all within a warm, supportive community to move beyond the feeling of isolation that so often comes with being a person who stutters

Rachel Martinez joined when the program first started last year. She was featured in the 2017 documentary When I Stutter.

“Mike has taught me how to breathe in the most proper way that it lets out my voice in an even more eloquent way” she says.

Watch the video above to learn more and check out the video below to see how Dr. Wilson connects icebergs to stuttering.

Click here to visit the Stutter With Confidence website.