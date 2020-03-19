Local Dietician Reminds Us To Still Eat Healthy While At Home

Dietician Kelly Springer says despite all that’s going on, eating right is still important and that certain foods can actually help your immunity.
Click here to visit Kelly’s Choice website and learn more about eating healthy.
Dietician Kelly Springer says despite all that’s going on, eating right is still important and that certain foods can actually help your immunity.
Click here to visit Kelly’s Choice website and learn more about eating healthy.
On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.
Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?
Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com
Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.
We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App