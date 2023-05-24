(WSYR-TV) — Emily Mahana has been breaking stereotypes for years.

Whether it’s walking a stage in the pageant circuit, or helping build a bridge as an engineer.

Soon she will look to add the title of Miss New York to her resume. Emily talked with Steve and Erik about her path towards engineering and beauty pageants. She also guided Bridge Street through one of her STEM experiments.

You can see more stem videos from Emily on YouTube.

The Miss New York and Miss New York’s Teen competition is June 2-4 in Peekskill. You can learn more, or grab tickets at Miss-NewYork.org.