The American Society of Civil Engineers has come out with their top 10 new faces of Civil Engineering, and one hails from Central New York.

Abbas Kazan has called Syracuse home for 8 years and works as an Engineer for Barton & Loguidice in Liverpool. From growing up in Lebanon Kazan mentions he wasn’t interested in engineering until he was in high school.

Kazan is very proud of the honor, especially during National Engineers Week and says, “ I’m in love what I do as an as a civil engineer and to know that I’m a part of a workforce that improves our infrastructure is something that is that gives me a lot of joy every day.”

For more information, you can visit asce.org and BartonandLoguidice.com.