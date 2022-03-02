According to new data released by the New York State Department of Health, based on surveillance across several different platforms, the Pfizer Vaccine helps keep kids out of the hospital, but it’s only 12 percent effective at preventing infection.

Dr. Joe Domachowske is the lead investigator for Pfizer’s Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine trial and he says that while he believes the trends, he does have a few concerns.

“I’m concerned that this report was not peer reviewed before it got released and it’s somewhat inconsistent with what we already know from the clinical vaccine trail which is the gold standard for determining efficacy for the vaccine,” he says.

He adds that the report being discussed gives us all good insight into the hospitalized portion of that data. “It was very clear that the efficacy effectiveness of preventing hospitalization remained strong throughout the Omicron surge.”

Children ages 5-11 were given a third of the dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and now experts are exploring what booster options will be available to children.

“It is quite likely that a third dose is necessary for all ages and additional doses for high risk groups as the data are coming in,” he says. “And as they’re coming in we will determine how to proceed.”

The COVID-19 surge has lessened over the last few weeks and while some experts agree that the numbers are better, knowing what will happen in the future is still unclear.

“So many people were infected and for those who previously vaccinated, it would boost their immunity so I’m hoping that we won’t see a related variant coming to cause trouble. But there’s always the possibility of anew emerging variant”