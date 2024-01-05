(WSYR-TV) — Each year sees new advancements in medical treatments, and in 2023, there were some significant updates regarding the condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Cheryl and Charles Prior, the parents of a young boy named Charlie with Duchenne, joined Bridge Street to spread awareness.

“Duchenne is the most common muscular dystrophy in children,” Cheryl pointed out.

Their son was diagnosed at the age of five, and the family has turned to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) a parent-led organization to help with advocacy, care and research – and celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The Priors also highlighted Duchenne Advancements over the past year:

The United Nations officially designated September 7 as World Duchenne Awareness Day. It is the first acknowledgment of a day dedicated to a rare disease.

Gene Therapy treatment was approved by the FDA for 4 and 5-year-olds.

New York State added Duchenne to the newborn screening list (210,000 babies born per year in NY State).

The family is also forming a ‘Race to End Duchenne’ team for the Syracuse Mountain Goat later this year.

You can email cherylmprior@gmail.com if you are interested in joining their team. They say all proceeds will benefit PPMD.