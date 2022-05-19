15-year-old Dariyan Dewesse is on a mission and she’s hard at work to earn one of the Girl Scouts’ top honors. This year, she’s going for the gold award and she’s hosting a golf outing to help make it happen.

The tournament will help to benefit K-9 Caring Angels and Therapy Dogs and she chose the organization because of her grandfather, who’s a veteran and her own experience with animals.

The mission of the organization is to provide highly trained, affectionate and caring dogs of all types that share their loving paws and happy tails with people in need. Handlers are volunteers dedicated to their canine companions with a calling to give back to the community. The organization’s therapy dogs work in assisted living facilities, hospice, fire stations and with young children and young adults too.

The Paws For Soldiers and Sailors Golf Outing is happening on Sunday, June 5th at Foxfire Golf Course in Baldwinsville. The outing kicks off at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start and the cost to attend is $110 per golfer. The event will help to raise awareness and funds for K-9 Caring Angels and Therapy Dogs. Registration is open and Dariyan is also on the hunt for gift baskets, raffles and sponsors too. To register and to learn more click here or call 973-243-0056.

To learn more about K-9 Caring Angels and Therapy Dogs visit, k-9caringangels.org.



