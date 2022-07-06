(WSYR-TV) — A group of local girl scouts have organized a successful girl-led Ukrainian relief effort in partnership with Saint John The Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church here in Syracuse.

Girl Scouts Rayna Reed, Josie Hall, Aarohi Rastogi, and membership engagement manager Serafina Sortino joined Sistina and Steve on Bridge Street Wednesday to talk about their efforts.

The idea came together when Rayna’s troop went to visit Governor Hochul, and wanted to know how they could help the Ukrainian Refugees. So, they asked the board for help and got started. Though they were able to get all of the supplies together, one hurdle they ran into was finding a location. Eventually, they found a location in Cicero and were able to bring all the supplies there before sending them to the Saint John The Baptist Church.

Each member of this project contributed by spreading the message in their own communities about what they were trying to do, and ended up collecting items from over 26 counties. As a girl-led project, it also served as an opportunity to show the scouts that women can hold great power and each individual has the ability to bring about positive change. Though the project was definitely a challenge, the girls were able to bring an impact to the world and their own communities.

To learn more about Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, you can visit them online at gsnypenn.org.