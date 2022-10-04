(WSYR-TV) — The Grateful Dead tribute band “Dead to the Core”, led by Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, celebrates the music of the Grateful Dead.

The Folkus concert, which is Friday night at the May Memorial on East Genesee Street, features the tribute band. Other members of Dead to the Core are Grammy nominated Jefferson Hamer (based in Brooklyn), Ryan Fitzsimmons (a Syracuse-native) and Laurence Scudder (based in Boston).

Rodgers, whos is a music journalist, interviewed “Grateful Dead” greats Jerry Garcia and Bob Weir and has included audio clips from the interview in the concert.

For more information, and tickets, you can head to JeffreyPepperRodgers.com or folkus.org.