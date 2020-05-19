Local Jeweler Supporting Frontline Workers With ‘NY Strong’ Pendant

Henry Wilson Jewelers has found a way to honor those on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a beautiful ‘NY Strong’ pendant. “We’re passionate about jewelry and we wanted to honor the essential workers” says owner Robert Wilson.

The ‘NY Strong’ pendant consists of a handcrafted outline of New York State and comes in four different variations with either a cross or a heart gem. They retail for $149 and $10 of every order will go to the Food Bank of Central New York.

Also, this Wednesday May 20th they are having a Facebook Live, ‘Special Gifts For Grads’ to get gift ideas for your graduate as well as some great jewelry deals. It will be at 7pm on their Facebook Page.

Henry Wilson Jewelers are located at 5795 Bridge Street in East Syracuse. They are currently open for curbside pickup or by appointment only. To learn more, you can call (315) 446-6770 or visit their website.