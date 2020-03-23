Local Libraries Offering Online Services During COVID-19

Local libraries, including the Fayetteville Free Library, while physically closed, are offering a lot of digital services and support for families and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the library services offered include information and recommendation services, at-home activity ideas for families and virtual storytimes.

The Fayetteville Free Library is offering digital and downloadable eBooks and audiobooks to anyone with a library card. The library is able to make this possible through two different apps called Hoopla and Overdrive/Libby.

The Fayetteville Library will also be offering email reference services to anyone who has questions while their doors are closed. To learn more, email help@fflib.org. Patrons are welcome to email the staff anytime for help with downloads, digital book recommendations, research help and credible virus information too.

Other libraries across Central New York are also doing as much as they can online to help within their respective communities. To learn more about a library in your area visit OnLib.org. To learn more about the Fayetteville Free Library visit FFLib.org.