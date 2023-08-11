(WSYR-TV) — You might not be familiar with motocross but Central New York houses the Super Bowl of the sport… the Unadilla National in New Berlin.

On Saturday, the famed track runs its 37th race. 20-year-old Hunter Nitsch, a Skaneateles-native making his first pro-appearance at Unadilla joined the to discuss his career, how his love of the sport began, and what racing at the sport’s most famous track means to him.

A full day of races for the 37th annual Unadilla National starts tomorrow with practice and qualifying at 8 am. The opening ceremony is at 12:30, and the main races begin at 1 p.m.

For more info, head to ProMotocross.com. You can also catch tomorrow’s action on Peacock.