Local Musician Makes Music With Special Movie Moments

Many musicians in Central New York have been unable to perform due to COVID-19. With the power of the internet, one local pianist and singer is using his online music skills to entertain audiences virtually.

Combining movie moments with his own music, Steve Laureti has been able to virtually perform with everyone from John Legend to Kermit the Frog.

Although performing during quarantine is challenging, Laureti says he enjoys being able to choose what he performs. “I usually let the guest choose and the audience choose. Now I kinda get to pick some fun songs,” he adds.

To here Laureti’s music, visit SteveLauretiMusic.com or follow him on social media @SteveLauretiMusic