May 6th through the 12th honors nurses nationally and here in Central New York there are so many to recognize also. We’re celebrating one in particular though, with a long list of accolades.

Raisa Zhovklava is a registered nurse on a mission to better health for herself and others and it’s through her own goal to be well that she’s now inspiring others to do the same.

“I had gained some weight from a series of events that disrupted my routine in caring for myself. I was so unhappy with my body, but most importantly my mind. My mind was unhealthy and I was making my body “pay the dues.”

Her goal to get healthy propelled her on a track and now she’s in first place for the Ms. Health and Fitness Competition. She is in the lead and needs your help. To vote for Raisa click here.