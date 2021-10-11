Local Organization Helping Women ‘Keep Cool” While Battling Cancer

For women battling cancer, losing their hair can be traumatic but thanks to one Central New Yorker, there’s a treatment that can help.

When Central New York native Liz Formoza was re-diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, her greatest concern was keeping things normal for her family. Her quest to make that happen lead her to something called “scalp cooling,” which is a treatment to prevent chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

Liz was able to keep her hair and maintain some normalcy as she battled cancer and fought to bring the treatment to Syracuse today. With the help of the Upstate Cancer Center, patients in treatment can now also benefit from the scalp cooling system. Liz passed away from Stage 4 breast cancer in 2020 but her legacy to help others ‘keep cool” lives on through the state of the art treatment happening here in CNY.

Today, Liz’s family and friends are continuing her legacy with “The Cool Head Project” and Co-Founder Katy Moses says that already they’ve seen Liz’s work help so many here at home.

To help continue research and fundraising efforts for the Cool Sculpt technology, the Cool Head Project is hosting a special night of entertainment on October 15th from 6 to 8 p.m. You’re invited to attend the event at The Rail Line in Syracuse, located at 530 S. Clinton Street in Armory Square. To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit TheCoolHead Project.org/Events.