(WSYR-TV) — Al-amin Muhammad, founder of We Rise Above The Streets Recovery Outreach Inc., a non-profit organization that provides food clothes, and much more to the homeless and food insecure families, has partnered up with Eddie Mitchell, Executive Director of Team Angel for a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless.

The dinner is Saturday November 19th at the Hopps Memorial CME Church at 1110 S. State St. in Syracuse. To learn more email WeRiseAboveTheStreets@gmail.com.