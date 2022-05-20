Congratulations to Stephanie Brown of Elbridge. She was chosen as the recipient of this year’s “Roof for a Reason” from The Roofing Guys. Stephanie was nominated by her friend Kelsey Waite, who wrote that Stephanie “is so self-reliant and I admire how she handles all of the obstacles given to her, while keeping a positive attitude. Stephanie would give and do anything she could to help others and I would love to see the favor returned to her with winning this contest.” Our panel of judges agreed, and selected Stephanie’s story from among more than 80 submitted.

Over the next few weeks, Mike Flynn (owner of The Roofing Guys) will be working with Stephanie to put a new roof on her home. The work is valued at up to $10,000. Congratulations and all good wishes to Stephanie, and thanks to everyone who sent in their inspirational stories.

