Stylist Allison Rose Harrison says there’s one fashion question she gets all the time but it may not be what you think.

“Where do you shop,” she says. “Every time someone asks me this, I stop dead in my tracks because I think, I don’t know, I shop everywhere.”

However, she adds that it’s a valid question because shopping can be challenging, especially if you’re on the hunt for a totally new look and wardrobe.

For a one-stop shopping experience, Allison says that going to brands that you know and trust is your best bet. She recommends Nordstrom, Shop Bop and Bloomingdales. Many of these major brands also offer shipping incentives to make buying and even returning easy, she adds.

She also says that finding an inexpensive option for basics and seasonal wear can be very helpful. Target, she adds, is a great option because it’s usually on-trend, inexpensive and perfect for the season. And when it comes to some high-price items, she adds that shopping local or just knowing what works for you and where to find it is a great resource.

“Have one or two stores or brands you love and will splurge on for investment pieces,” she says. “I love splurging at Jet Black and Something Navy. Both options add high-end pieces to my closet and elevates my wardrobe.”

Allison also offers personal shopping and styling assistance to people who just need a little extra input. To learn more about how she can help you, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.