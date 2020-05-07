Local Wedding Vendor Helps Couples Say ‘I Do’ in COVID-19

For many engaged couples COVID-19 has put a pause on their upcoming nuptials and while some have opted to postpone their big day, others say that the wedding is still on.

Katie Peck is the owner of She Rents Vintage, and has created a special package for engaged couples looking to still hold a special ceremony during Coronavirus Pandemic. Peck says that they can work with couples to create an intimate affair now and still plan on the big party later on too.

To learn more about the different options available from table-scapes to elopement packages visit SheRentsVintage.com.